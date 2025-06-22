Kelham Island and Neepsend came alive with colour, music and community spirit yesterday (June 21), as Kelham Pride 2025 brought thousands together for a joyful celebration of LGBTQIA+ love.

This free, community-led event kicked off with a vibrant parade at 12.30pm, beginning at Kelham Island Museum and making its way to the main stage on Burton Road.

From there, the party didn’t stop - with two stages, dozens of performers, family-friendly activities, delicious street food and a host of community stalls.

From headliner DJ Kavita lighting up the main stage to drag acts, live bands, and back-to-back DJ sets on the Beach Hut Stage, the atmosphere was electric — full of pride, love and unity.

Kelham Pride 2025 delivered a truly unforgettable day.

Here are 15 photos that perfectly capture the atmosphere and magic of the day.

