Kelham Pride 2025 – 15 fantastic photos that capture the carnival atmosphere

By Ciara Healy
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 08:47 BST

These 15 photos capture the electric atmosphere at Kelham Pride 2025.

Kelham Island and Neepsend came alive with colour, music and community spirit yesterday (June 21), as Kelham Pride 2025 brought thousands together for a joyful celebration of LGBTQIA+ love.

This free, community-led event kicked off with a vibrant parade at 12.30pm, beginning at Kelham Island Museum and making its way to the main stage on Burton Road.

From there, the party didn’t stop - with two stages, dozens of performers, family-friendly activities, delicious street food and a host of community stalls.

From headliner DJ Kavita lighting up the main stage to drag acts, live bands, and back-to-back DJ sets on the Beach Hut Stage, the atmosphere was electric — full of pride, love and unity.

Kelham Pride 2025 delivered a truly unforgettable day.

Here are 15 photos that perfectly capture the atmosphere and magic of the day.

1. The people of Sheffield enjoying Kelham Pride 2025

2. The people of Sheffield enjoying Kelham Pride 2025

3. The people of Sheffield enjoying their day out at Kelham Pride

4. The people of Sheffield enjoying their day out at Kelham Pride

