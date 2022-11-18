Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining. It opened at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, in the Spring after winning rave reviews in Australia, where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

It takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal. The restuarant prides itself on good food, along with ‘awful service’ in which staff banter with customers in order to create a unique dining experience.

In keeping with that theme, the restaurant is advertising for a new staff member to join in the team, and they have made the appeal in their own inimitable way. Posting to Facebook, Karen’s Diner explained they are looking for ‘our next Karen’ to join as a ‘floor staff entertainer’ .

The social media sensation and pop-up dining eperience opened its first UK site in Sheffield and has proved a hit with Google reviewers, with an average of 4.3 stars. One reviewer said: "Really great food, which I wasn't expecting. The staff played great parts and were exactly as expected. They accommodated us even without a booking and we had a great time. Highly recommended."

They added: “Please send your CV to [email protected] Please state clearly, that you wish to apply for our Sheffield Diner on your letter. “Message from HR Karen - ‘If you send your CV without a letter, then you know the rules, straight in the shredder’”

Since opening, the venue has gone down a storm with customers in Sheffield and has scored an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five based on nearly 50 different reviews on Google.

One reviewer wrote: “We loved it! Had a right laugh. Quite sweary but that only added to it all! My only argument is that food could have been served with a serviette!

“Other than that, take it for what it is, diner food with a full serving of Karen!”

Sarah Done added: “So glad I came here with my parents! Such a fun and interactive experience! Bless the Karens working their socks off on opening weekend but kept up all appearances. Will 100 per cent be back!”

Claire Williams said she “loved it’ and added: “Got well and truly roasted. Played games and quizzes. Food was really good as well. A special shout out to Jack who’s enthusiasm was wonderful. A great and friendly team.”

A spokesperson for the diner said: “Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.