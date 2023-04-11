ITV’s Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway visited the restaurant last week

An unexpected guest visited Sheffield’s Karen’s Diner last week to experience ‘awful service’ and a rude awakening from the waiting staff themselves. ITV’s Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway swung by to try out the experience but left staff peeved by her ‘cheesy grin.’

Karen’s Diner opened on Suffolk Road in April 2022 and has been described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers. It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’, being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back. Karen’s Diner posted on Facebook to share that the TV broadcaster has stopped by for lunch.

The post read: “Oh ‘ello - Kate Garraway and her bloody irritating cheesy grin swung by for lunch at Karen’s last week. What. A. Treat. 😒

“Should have let us know you were coming love, we would have rolled out the red carpet... NOT. 🤬

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead we of course made her spin the infamous Karen’s wheel - any guesses as to what she landed on?”

ITV’s Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway visited the restaurant last week

The American-style restaurant originated in Australia and branched out to multiple cities in the UK after rave reviews - which it continues to receive here in Sheffield. The diner has played host to many hilarious videos of people luring their unsuspecting friends and family members into the venue only to become the victims of abuse and ridicule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Karen’s Diner staff member previously told a reporter at The Star that the goal of the restaurant is not to upset anyone, but to provide escapism from the real world, and to engage in some back-and-forth banter with the servers.