A Yorkshire distillery known for their locally inspired range of gins has shared an exclusive cocktail recipe inspired by South Yorkshire.

The Hooting Owl Distillery released the recipe for the South Yorkshire Summer Breeze to mark Yorkshire Day on August 1, 2023. It features their South Yorkshire gin, which is inspired by the region and said to have 18 local botanicals in the ingredients list.

Founder and Head Distiller Dominic M'Benga said: “We set ourselves the challenge of creating cocktails only Yorkshire could invent.

“Drinks that could be mixed at home, but also something that wasn’t too basic. Importantly, we wanted to make sure this recipe specifically celebrated South Yorkshire on Yorkshire Day!”

Dom said the South Yorkshire Summer Breeze uses Hooting Owl's South Yorkshire gin "at its heart", but can be recreated with any "good quality gin". You can find the recipe below.

The Hooting Owl Distillery has shared the recipe for a unique South Yorkshire-inspired cocktail using their South Yorkshire gin. (Photo courtesy of Hooting Owl Distillery)

A South Yorkshire Summer Breeze:

Ingredients:

50ml Hooting Owl South Yorkshire Gin

20ml elderflower liqueur

20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

10ml Yorkshire honey syrup (mix equal parts of locally sourced honey and water)

4-5 fresh blackberries (locally grown)

2-3 fresh mint leaves

Ice cubes

Soda water

Edible flowers and a sprig of rosemary for garnish (optional)

Dominic M'Benga's Hooting Owl Distillery has created a range of Yorkshire-inspired gins, including a South Yorkshire gin. (Photo courtesy of Hooting Owl Distillery)

Instructions:

In a shaker, muddle the fresh blackberries and mint leaves to release their flavours.

Add the Hooting Owl South Yorkshire Gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice and Yorkshire honey syrup to the shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds.

Strain the mixture into a chilled highball glass filled with ice cubes.

Top up the glass with soda water to your desired level of fizziness.

Give the cocktail a gentle stir to mix the ingredients.

Garnish with edible flowers and a sprig of rosemary for an aromatic touch.