We teamed up with online estate agent Purplebricks and Rebecca Kerry, director at Broomhall-based Rebel Interiors, to share seven easy DIY tips which will make your home stand out from the crowd. These are:

1 First impressions count so start with the front door. Use a microfibre cloth or a vacuum to get rid of any loose dirt, then give it a good clean with soapy water. Polish any door knobs and letter boxes, and touch up any damaged paintwork.

2 Smartening up your outdoor space can make a real impact. Trim borders, clear paths and cutback overgrown hedging. Hire a jet wash and give your outdoor surfaces the once over.

3 Freshen up bathrooms. Clean and eliminate limescale and mold using baking soda and white vinegar. Give your taps some sparkle with warm, soapy water and a soft microfibre cloth. Hang a new shower curtain and touch up any paintwork.

4 Give walls a once over. Use a magic eraser sponge to remove any fingerprints or scuff marks. Cracks can be easily filled and sanded, then given a lick of paint. Try Modern Emulsion for high traffic areas as it's much easier to clean.

5 Kitchens are the main focus for many buyers and there’s a few tricks to sprucing it up for a relatively small amount. Painting your units and upgrading the handles is a great way to update a kitchen. Make sure you degrease, sand, prime and prep before picking up the paintbrush. Cupboard paint is available from DIY shops (special multipurpose paint for laminate, while eggshell or interior wood paint will work on wooden and already painted kitchen doors).

6 Fix the small jobs such as changing light bulbs, tightening squeaky floorboards and rehanging wonky cupboard doors. They make a real impact and don’t take much time or effort.