Sheffield property: First look inside Hallam Towers as only 11 apartments remain for sale at iconic site
This video tour of the Hallam Towers development gives a first look inside the iconic Sheffield site where only 11 apartments are yet to be sold.
The site of the former hotel on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, has 101 apartments including one, two and three-bedroom properties with prices starting at £230,000.
Properties also include a four-bedroom penthouse on the 14th floor which sold for more than the £1.4 million price tag after going to sealed bids.
Hallam Towers is being marketed by Redbrik and the agent said of 101 apartments, only 11 are unsold and they are on track to be ready for August – ahead of schedule.
There are also seven detached houses on the site which sold within a week. A four-bed house was priced £1.1 million and five-bed houses were £1.2m. They are due to be ready by the end of the year.
For more details about the remaining available apartments, contact the Redbrik New Homes team on 0114 299 4144.