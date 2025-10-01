Unique Sheffield home with treehouse feel for sale at £485,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:05 BST

Perched among the trees with the feel of a woodland lodge but finished with sleek modern design, a unique three-bed home in Meersbrook has hit the market for £485,000.

The striking architect-designed home with sweeping views across Sheffield and the Derbyshire moors has come onto the market with Staves Estate Agents for a guide price of £485,000–£500,000.

The three-bedroom detached property on West View, Chesterfield Road, S8, was built in 2007 to a bespoke design, combining timber and steel framing with modern features including a central vacuum system, gas-fired underfloor heating and spray-on foam insulation.

Set well back from the road, the home boasts an elevated position and a contemporary layout, including a glass-ceilinged garden room that opens onto a decked terrace.

The open-plan living space features a fitted kitchen with granite worktops, a central island and integrated appliances, with sliding doors leading to an outdoor entertaining area.

Upstairs, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides to capture panoramic views, as well as French doors opening to a glass-panelled balcony.

The en-suite bathroom includes a large shower, vanity unit and WC.

Two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the first floor.

Outside, the property provides ample off-road parking, low-maintenance gardens, and a rear terrace equipped with a hot tub and fire pit.

A detached home studio offers flexible space, suitable as a guest annex, cinema room, office, or gym, with potential to add further facilities.

The estate agent describes the sale as a “unique opportunity” to purchase a standout home in a sought-after location, close to Meersbrook Park, independent shops, restaurants and excellent transport links to the city centre.

Take a closer look here.

