Three bed semi in popular Sheffield suburb sells for £67,000 above guide price

The home in Highfield Rise, Stannington, had a guide price of £250,000 but sold for £317,000 in the auction held by Mark Jenkinson.

The property brochure said: “Extended three bedroom semi-detached house with outstanding views in the sought after part of Stannington. The property is in need of general modernisation and offers excellent potential.”

It adds the property is on a good size plot, with room to extend further and within walking distance of facilities in Stannington.

Auctioneer and senior partner Adrian Little added: “The views from this house are outstanding, some of the best in Sheffield.”

The firm’s next auction is on October 19 and will be at Sheffield United’s platinum suite. For details visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 0114 276 0151.