A double digit percentage rise was recorded in eight neighbourhoods around the city, with the average sale price soaring by nearly 40 per cent in one.

The latest house price data for the year to March 2024, based on Land Registry figures, was published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, September 25.

There are few surprises when it comes to the most expensive and cheapest areas of Sheffield in which to buy a house, with the usual candidates topping those lists.

But the rate at which prices are rising gives an indication of the most up and coming areas of Sheffield, with Darnall, Parson Cross and Hackenthorpe among the places seeing the biggest annual percentage increase.

In some parts of Sheffield, house prices have fallen over the last 12 months, perhaps due to the cost of living crisis and rises in mortgage rates, though mortgage rates have dropped significantly recently.

Below are the 17 neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the biggest percentage rise in the median house price between March 2023 and March 2024.

Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge - UP 4.93% The average house price in Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge rose by 4.93% during the year ending in March 2024, to £165,000. That was the 17th biggest increase in Sheffield

Shiregreen North - UP 4.97% The average house price in Shiregreen North rose by 4.97% during the year ending in March 2024, to £132,000. That was the 16th biggest increase in Sheffield

Chapeltown - UP 5% The average house price in Chapeltown rose by 5% during the year ending in March 2024, to £210,000. That was the joint 14th biggest increase in Sheffield