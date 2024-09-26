At the end of 2023, the most expensive area of the city to buy a house was Bents Green & Millhouses at £555,000.
The latest figures have revealed a new order for the Steel City’s most expensive areas as of March 2024.
The new priciest suburb has a median house price £5,000 less than Bents Green & Millhouses at the end of 2023.
According to this latest dataset, the average house price in Sheffield is £187,250 - up from £185,250 in December 2023.
Has your area made the 18 most expensive areas in Sheffield? Take a look through our gallery below to find out, starting in 18th place.
