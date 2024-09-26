Sheffield house prices: The 18 most expensive places to buy a home in Sheffield including Endcliffe & Ranmoor

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 07:28 BST

There is a new ‘most expensive area’ to buy a house in Sheffield according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

At the end of 2023, the most expensive area of the city to buy a house was Bents Green & Millhouses at £555,000.

The latest figures have revealed a new order for the Steel City’s most expensive areas as of March 2024.

The new priciest suburb has a median house price £5,000 less than Bents Green & Millhouses at the end of 2023.

According to this latest dataset, the average house price in Sheffield is £187,250 - up from £185,250 in December 2023.

Has your area made the 18 most expensive areas in Sheffield? Take a look through our gallery below to find out, starting in 18th place.

1. Lower Stannington - £255,000

Google Photo: Google

2. Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor - £256,000

Google

3. Springvale & Steel Bank - £260,000

Google Photo: Google

4. Nether Edge - £261,000

Lee Furness Photo: Lee Furness

