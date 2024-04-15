The 17 cheapest places to live in Sheffield, based on average house prices, including Shiregreen and Tinsley

They include three areas where the average house costs less than £125,000

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

House prices in Sheffield have risen hugely over the last decade.

But there are still a number of areas within the city where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sheffield based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £125,000 and one where it is just £100,000.

That is considerably less than the average house price in Sheffield as a whole, which, according to the Office for National Statistics, was £216,000 as of January 2024 - down by 1.9 per cent since January 2023.

The average private rent in the city, meanwhile, stood at £824 a month as of February 2024, up by 9.5 per cent from £753 in February 2023.

You can see the most expensive areas of Sheffield here.

The median house price in Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs in the year ending in March 2023 was £147,200, making it the 17th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

1. Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - £147,200

The median house price in Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs in the year ending in March 2023 was £147,200, making it the 17th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: Google

The median house price in Woodthorpe in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

2. Woodthorpe - £143,500

The median house price in Woodthorpe in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: Google

The median house price in Norfolk Park in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

3. Norfolk Park - £143,500

The median house price in Norfolk Park in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The median house price in Southey Green East in the year ending in March 2023 was £134,000, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

4. Southey Green East - £134,000

The median house price in Southey Green East in the year ending in March 2023 was £134,000, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Sheffield Photo: Google

