House prices in Sheffield have risen hugely over the last decade.

But there are still a number of areas within the city where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the cheapest places to live in Sheffield based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

They include three neighbourhoods where the average house price is below £125,000 and one where it is just £100,000.

That is considerably less than the average house price in Sheffield as a whole, which, according to the Office for National Statistics, was £216,000 as of January 2024 - down by 1.9 per cent since January 2023.

The average private rent in the city, meanwhile, stood at £824 a month as of February 2024, up by 9.5 per cent from £753 in February 2023.

You can see the most expensive areas of Sheffield here.

Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs - £147,200 The median house price in Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs in the year ending in March 2023 was £147,200, making it the 17th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

Woodthorpe - £143,500 The median house price in Woodthorpe in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield

Norfolk Park - £143,500 The median house price in Norfolk Park in the year ending in March 2023 was £143,500, making it the joint 15th cheapest place to live in Sheffield