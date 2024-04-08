There is a huge difference in house prices across Sheffield.

The average house in some parts of the city costs more than five times what you would pay elsewhere in Sheffield.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, the median house price in the most expensive area of Sheffield was £530,000, while in the cheapest area it was just £100,000.

Below are the 19 most expensive Sheffield neighbourhoods in which to buy a house, based on the median price paid during the year ending in March 2023, together with how much house prices in those areas have changed since 2013.

1 . House prices most expensive collage.jpg These are some of the most expensive areas of Sheffield in which to buy a house

2 . Wadsley & Marlcliffe - £250,000 In Wadsley & Marlcliffe, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £250,000 - the 19th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Sheffield. In 2013, the average price paid in the neighbourhood was £140,000.

3 . Lower Stannington - £252,000 In Lower Stannington, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £252,000 - the 18th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Sheffield. In 2013, the average price paid in the neighbourhood was £138,000.