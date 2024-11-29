Take a tour inside the 'stunning mews cottage' directly next to Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:09 BST

A two bedroom cottage said to be “perfect for the professional couple” has been listed for sale directly next to one of the most beautiful spots in Sheffield.

This “immaculately presented” and “incredibly deceptive” property is found on Botanical Road, directly next to the beautiful Botanical Gardens.

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £385,000 and the estate agents at Whitehornes have said it is “perfect” for a professional couple or those looking to downsize.

Botanical Road is a quiet no through road coming off of the buzzing Ecclesall Road, which offers lots of options for restaurants, cafes and independent shops.

The ground floor of the cottage consists of a hall, kitchen/diner, w.c and lounge. A balcony providing seating to overlook the garden is accessible through sliding glass doors from the lounge.

The two bedrooms and the bathroom are found on the first floor. The house also has a garage.

1. Amazing locaton

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Hall

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/diner

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyEcclesall RoadZoopla
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice