Take a tour inside the stone-built Sheffield cottage next to the River Rivelin which could now be yours

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 09:55 GMT

A three bedroom stone-built cottage in a charming semi-rural location in Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Filter Cottages is found in Rivelin, Sheffield, putting it in the heart of a nature-filled area with woodland, walking routes and more within a short distance.

This property, which has been shared to Zoopla with a guide price of £395,000, is located next to the beautiful River Rivelin.

It has three bedrooms which are all found on the first floor. A family bathroom with a sink, toilet and shower/bath is found off of the landing at the top of the stairs.

The ground floor consists of the kitchen/diner and pantry, hall, lounge, conservatory and a coat shed and store.

Outside at the rear is a paved patio garden with a border of hedges from additional privacy.

1. A truly charming location

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Hallway

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms

Zoopla

Photo Sales
