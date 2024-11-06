Take a tour inside the £170,000 home neighbouring Sheffield Wednesday and the Hillsborough Stadium

A “tastefully decorated” three bedroom home on a Hillsborough street neighbouring Sheffield Wednesday has been listed for sale.

Found on Vere Road, the first residential street north of Hillsborough Stadium, this property is listed on Zoopla with a £170,000 guide price.

The listing describes the house as being in a “great location” - primarily due to it being in the heart of Hillsborough area and close to a number of local amenities.

Independent shops, cafes, restaurants and more provide plenty of leisure options and the Supertram offers two routes into Hillsborough, giving you easy access to the city centre on public transport.

On the other side of the stadium, Hillsborough Park provides an expansive green space to relax in during warmer months.

The house itself has a simple layout. A lounge and kitchen/diner are found on the first floor, with the stairs to the upper levels on between them.

Bedroom one and two are found on the first floor along with the family bathroom. Bedroom three is found on the second floor.

At the back of the house is a low-maintenance garden with a paved patio area and artificial lawn.

1. Neighbours with Sheffield Wednesday

2. Living room

3. Kitchen

4. Bedroom one

