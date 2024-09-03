This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Summer may be over but here is exactly why you should be buying all your garden furniture now.

I know it’s September and you're thinking about the kids going back to school and all the Autumn decorations that are coming into the shops right now. But trust me when I say now is the time to be buying all your garden furniture for summer 2025.

In the past I have gone out to buy new garden furniture in the spring when there is a glimmer of hot weather and that summer is on its way. Never wanting to miss out, I've headed to the stores and paid extortionate prices for all new garden essentials only for it to go on sale just a few months later.

But not anymore as I’ve discovered the best money saving hack for summer buys that will save you hundreds of pounds. Many people - like myself - will get to September, look at their garden furniture and think I’ll buy new next year. But actually you don’t want to wait as the biggest garden sale starts at the end of the summer. You just have to think now and plan for next year.

B&Q have up to 50 percent off in their summer clearance sale. You can save so much money if you buy now and store until next summer. The Weber Spirit E-315 GBS Black 3 burner Gas BBQ has been slashed in price from its usual £780 to just to £500 saving you £280.

The B&Q GoodHome Virginia Acacia Wooden 2 seater Bistro set is now £42 and the GoodHome Hamilton Steeple grey Rattan effect 7 Seater Garden furniture set is now £1008 normally £1550. That is a huge savings and one you definitely don't want to miss out on.

Everyone needs a heater in the garden for after the sun goes down and the Zanussi 2.1kw free standing patio heater £119.99 is almost sold out. I love the lampshade design on this free-standing heater that's perfect for cosy nights looking at the stars.

Zanussi 2.1kw free standing patio heater £119.99 | Zanussi

A pizza oven is an absolute must have but can be quite an expense but the Zanussi Painted Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is now £149.99 originally £239.99. A pizza oven is an essential for those who like to host the best garden parties and will look stunning in your outdoor kitchen area.

But it’s not just outside you should think about. How many times have you ran to the shops for a fan when a heatwave has come suddenly? You need the Zanussi Portable Air Conditioner Dehumidifier & Air Cooler 3-in-1 7000 BTU in Black £189 currently on sale with 44 percent off the normal price £334.99. This will keep you cool all day and night and give you the best night sleep during the sweltering hot summer nights.

Zanussi

So put down the plush pumpkins, move away from all the Halloween decorations and start shopping, buying your garden furniture now so that you can sit back and enjoy the summer 2025 knowing you’ve saved loads of money.

