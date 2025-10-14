This semi-detached three-bedroom home is up for sale.placeholder image
Sheffield property: Three-bed semi-detached house with conservatory in Shiregreen on sale for £150,000

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:56 BST

This corner plot property perfect for families has gone up for sale in Sheffield.

Located on Keppel Road in Shiregreen, the three-bedroom semi-detached home is just a stone’s throw away from Concord Park and Wooley Wood.

With off-road parking available, searching for a parking spot will be a thing of the past.

Inside, the home offers plenty of natural light, with a conservatory perfect for dining or hosting guests.

Meanwhile, the three bedrooms offer plenty of adaptable space.

The home is perfect for any young family, with lots of space to to make it your own.

It’s currently on offer for £150,000 through estate agent Blundells, and is in council tax band A.

Natural light fills the spacious kitchen.

1. 3 bedroom semi-detached house, Keppel Road

Natural light fills the spacious kitchen. | Blundells

The living room offers plenty of space to entertain guests.

2. 3 bedroom semi-detached house, Keppel Road

The living room offers plenty of space to entertain guests. | Blundells

A conservatory offers a perfect space for personalisation and making the most of the sun.

3. 3 bedroom semi-detached house, Keppel Road

A conservatory offers a perfect space for personalisation and making the most of the sun. | Blundells

The master bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe.

4. 3 bedroom semi-detached house, Keppel Road

The master bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe. | Blundells

