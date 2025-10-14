Located on Keppel Road in Shiregreen, the three-bedroom semi-detached home is just a stone’s throw away from Concord Park and Wooley Wood.

With off-road parking available, searching for a parking spot will be a thing of the past.

Inside, the home offers plenty of natural light, with a conservatory perfect for dining or hosting guests.

Meanwhile, the three bedrooms offer plenty of adaptable space.

The home is perfect for any young family, with lots of space to to make it your own.

It’s currently on offer for £150,000 through estate agent Blundells, and is in council tax band A.

Natural light fills the spacious kitchen.

The living room offers plenty of space to entertain guests.

A conservatory offers a perfect space for personalisation and making the most of the sun.

The master bedroom includes a built-in wardrobe.