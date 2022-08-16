Sheffield is a diverse city with everyone from retirees to young professionals and, most of all, families.

These families will often find themselves sending a child or two off to secondary school, which can often be difficult depending on where in the city you live.

We used the list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools for the coming school year to find some lovely homes on the market within the catchments of the city’s most popular schools; including the Mercia School, Silverdale School and Handsworth Grange Community Sports College.

Take a look at the pictures in our gallery, and if you want to find out more on any property, they will be linked below.

Abbeydale Road, Millhouses (Mercia School), found here.

Greystones Drive, Greystones (Silverdale School and Mercia School), found here.

Glenalmond Road, Banner Cross (High Storrs and Mercia School), found here

Stoneycroft Road (Handworth Grange Community Sports College), found here.

1. Abbeydale Road (Mercia School) This four-bed family home is found in Millhouses and is sat in the Mercia School catchment area. Mercia School is the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield for 2022/23. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Abbeydale Road (Mercia School) This stylish kitchen is simply lovely and has a number of key appliances integrated into it, including a dishwasher, oven and hob. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Abbeydale Road (Mercia School) The master bedroom is incredibly spacious, with plenty of room for additional furniture if needed. It's also situated just opposite the family bathroom across the hall. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Abbeydale Road (Mercia School) The large family lounge is fantastic. There is also a small space in the corner, where a fireplace used to be, which the current owners have used as a little den for a pet. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales