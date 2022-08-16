Sheffield Property: The wonderful houses for sale in Sheffield's most popular school catchment zones
Sheffield has a number of incredibly popular schools, with many oversubscribed schools forced to filter out students based on their catchment zones. Here are some stunning homes in the catchment zones for some of Sheffield’s best schools.
Sheffield is a diverse city with everyone from retirees to young professionals and, most of all, families.
These families will often find themselves sending a child or two off to secondary school, which can often be difficult depending on where in the city you live.
We used the list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools for the coming school year to find some lovely homes on the market within the catchments of the city’s most popular schools; including the Mercia School, Silverdale School and Handsworth Grange Community Sports College.