Mercia School in Millhouses is the hardest school to get a place for your child.

The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Sheffield for the 2022/2023 academic year have been revealed.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:20 pm

Figures from Sheffield City Council show the schools in the city that are the hardest to get into.

A total of 14 schools across Sheffield were oversubscribed for the academic year starting this September, with 156 children being turned away at one and youngsters in some cases being refused a place at the school their brothers or sisters already attend.

According to the council, 86.96 per cent of children (5,794) were accepted into their school of choice, with 6.47 per cent (431 children) being admitted to their second preference, and 2.33 per cent (155 children) getting a place at their third-choice school.

Check out the most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield below.

1. Mercia School, Millhouses

Number of places: 185 Oversubscribed by: 156

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Silverdale School, Bents Green

Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 138

Photo: JPI

3. Tapton School, Crosspool

Number of places: 271 Oversubscribed by: 135

Photo: JPI

4. Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Handsworth

Number of places: 205 Oversubscribed by: 94

Photo: JPI

