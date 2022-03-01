Figures from Sheffield City Council show the schools in the city that are the hardest to get into.

A total of 14 schools across Sheffield were oversubscribed for the academic year starting this September, with 156 children being turned away at one and youngsters in some cases being refused a place at the school their brothers or sisters already attend.

According to the council, 86.96 per cent of children (5,794) were accepted into their school of choice, with 6.47 per cent (431 children) being admitted to their second preference, and 2.33 per cent (155 children) getting a place at their third-choice school.

Check out the most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield below.

Sheffield Girls' School: Teachers continue strike action to pile pressure on trust over ‘inadequate’ proposals

1. Mercia School, Millhouses Number of places: 185 Oversubscribed by: 156 Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Silverdale School, Bents Green Number of places: 180 Oversubscribed by: 138 Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Tapton School, Crosspool Number of places: 271 Oversubscribed by: 135 Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Handsworth Number of places: 205 Oversubscribed by: 94 Photo: JPI Photo Sales