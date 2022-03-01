Figures from Sheffield City Council show the schools in the city that are the hardest to get into.
A total of 14 schools across Sheffield were oversubscribed for the academic year starting this September, with 156 children being turned away at one and youngsters in some cases being refused a place at the school their brothers or sisters already attend.
According to the council, 86.96 per cent of children (5,794) were accepted into their school of choice, with 6.47 per cent (431 children) being admitted to their second preference, and 2.33 per cent (155 children) getting a place at their third-choice school.
Check out the most oversubscribed schools in Sheffield below.