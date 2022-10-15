The home on Main Avenue, Totley, even has a play house in the garden as well as a stunning kitchen and ensuite bedroom.

Built in 2012, the house has an entrance hall, lounge, open plan kitchen with a range of appliances, dining and reception room, utility room and downstairs toilet. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, two en-suite, family bathroom, and air conditioning. There is a south facing back garden with playhouse, and paved driveway with enough space for two cars.

The hall has underfloor heating, as does the lounge, which also has spot lighting to the ceiling. The open plan kitchen-diner is fitted with a large island, which includes a hob, extractor, drawers and breakfast bar seating. A well as things like fridge-freezers and dishwashers, it’s got a wine chiller.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is air conditioned and ensuite. The back garden has a patio area and a garden with artificial grass, and a water fountain. The playhouse, which has a mezzanine level is double glazed, fully insulated, with lighting and power and carpet.

If you would like more information on this property you can find it on Zoopla here.

