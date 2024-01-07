News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Property: Modern city centre flat in City Point, near Cathedral and shops, on market for £120,000

Flat in City Point development, on Solly Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, on market for £120,000

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 16:53 GMT

This modern flat in a high profile Sheffield city centre development, has gone on the market for £120,000.

Estate agents, in the listing on Zoopla, describe the one-bedroom flat as a gem that offers a unique opportunity to own a stylish residence in the heart of the city'.

It is on Solly Street near the junction with Tenter Street, making it a short walk from landmarks including Sheffield Cathedral and a number of shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

If is part of the modern City Point development.

The sixth floor flat has a bedroom compete with a big window, and storage space.

The pictures also show a comfortable lounge, again with a big window ,but also with a 'sun box' balcony.

And they also show the modern kitchen, linked to the lounge.

According to the listing, the property is leasehold.

Picture shows the modern block at Solly Street, right at the heart of Sheffield

1. Solly Street

Picture shows the modern block at Solly Street, right at the heart of Sheffield Photo: Zoopla

The comfortable, modern living room

2. Living room

The comfortable, modern living room Photo: Zoopla

The picture shows a bright bedroom with light walls

3. Bedroom

The picture shows a bright bedroom with light walls Photo: Zoopla

Another view of the bedroom, showing the large window

4. Large window

Another view of the bedroom, showing the large window Photo: Zoopla

