Flat in City Point development, on Solly Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, on market for £120,000

This modern flat in a high profile Sheffield city centre development, has gone on the market for £120,000.

Estate agents, in the listing on Zoopla, describe the one-bedroom flat as a gem that offers a unique opportunity to own a stylish residence in the heart of the city'.

It is on Solly Street near the junction with Tenter Street, making it a short walk from landmarks including Sheffield Cathedral and a number of shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

If is part of the modern City Point development.

The sixth floor flat has a bedroom compete with a big window, and storage space.

The pictures also show a comfortable lounge, again with a big window ,but also with a 'sun box' balcony.

And they also show the modern kitchen, linked to the lounge.

According to the listing, the property is leasehold.

1 . Solly Street

3 . Bedroom

4 . Large window