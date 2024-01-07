Sheffield Property: Modern city centre flat in City Point, near Cathedral and shops, on market for £120,000
This modern flat in a high profile Sheffield city centre development, has gone on the market for £120,000.
Estate agents, in the listing on Zoopla, describe the one-bedroom flat as a gem that offers a unique opportunity to own a stylish residence in the heart of the city'.
It is on Solly Street near the junction with Tenter Street, making it a short walk from landmarks including Sheffield Cathedral and a number of shopping, dining and entertainment venues.
If is part of the modern City Point development.
The sixth floor flat has a bedroom compete with a big window, and storage space.
The pictures also show a comfortable lounge, again with a big window ,but also with a 'sun box' balcony.
And they also show the modern kitchen, linked to the lounge.
According to the listing, the property is leasehold.