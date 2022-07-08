The property covers more than 7,500 square feet and also has an enormous snooker room and gym to accompany the swimming pool.

Redbrik say the property, in Worksop, is suitable for a range of buyers, but emphasises the rental potential with a property of this many rooms and facilities.

When entering the property from the front porch you find yourself in an enormous entrance hall, with the dining room, living room and stairs immediately accessible.

Into the downstairs hallway, there is access to a home office, pantry and kitchen, which has another staircase close by for quick access to the bedrooms upstairs.

Continuing downstairs, the hallway will also lead you to the gym, a large double garage and then the swimming pool.

Upstairs, above the garage and pool is the snooker room, which will lead you through to eight of the nine bedrooms, two of which share an en-suite bathroom.

The final bedroom is on the second floor, next to it’s own open plan living space, offering potential for this area to be used as it’s own apartment.

1. Living Room Immediately upon entry you will find yourself in the entrance hallway with this spectacular living room just off to your left. It is tremendously spacious and bright with plenty of opportunity to socialise. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Kitchen This kitchen has plenty of space for multiple people to cook at once, but also offers opportunity to sit and socialise whilst in there thanks to the kitchen island. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Large bedroom This bedroom is the largest in the house and is one of the eight found on the first floor. It has it's own washing facilities with the shower (pictured) and a W/C through the door on the other side of the bed. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Shared bathroom This is the main bathroom shared between the bedrooms without en-suites or their own washing facilities. It's modern appearance does slightly differ from the other bathrooms in the house but looks stunning. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales