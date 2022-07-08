The property covers more than 7,500 square feet and also has an enormous snooker room and gym to accompany the swimming pool.
Redbrik say the property, in Worksop, is suitable for a range of buyers, but emphasises the rental potential with a property of this many rooms and facilities.
When entering the property from the front porch you find yourself in an enormous entrance hall, with the dining room, living room and stairs immediately accessible.
Into the downstairs hallway, there is access to a home office, pantry and kitchen, which has another staircase close by for quick access to the bedrooms upstairs.
Continuing downstairs, the hallway will also lead you to the gym, a large double garage and then the swimming pool.
Upstairs, above the garage and pool is the snooker room, which will lead you through to eight of the nine bedrooms, two of which share an en-suite bathroom.
The final bedroom is on the second floor, next to it’s own open plan living space, offering potential for this area to be used as it’s own apartment.
