The house is on Sharrard Drive, Intake, and was sold online by Auction House South Yorkshire. The guide price was £90,000 and it was sold for £146,000.

Described as the perfect home for an owner occupier and a great addition to a buy-to-let portfolio, bringing in more than £800 in rent per calendar month.

The brochure says: “The property needs minimal work carrying and is in a ready-to-live or let-out condition.

“Briefly comprising a kitchen, living room, porch with w/c, and dining room to the ground floor. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property benefits from off-road parking/driveway for two cars, a front garden, and good size rear garden.”

Auction House South Yorkshire is located at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, and services Sheffield, Rotherham, Chapeltown and Barnsley, as well as the edges of the Peak District.