Property for sale: A house with a rock fan's dream room is for sale in South Yorkshire at £220,000

The bedroom semi-detached house is on Portland Street and is on the market at £220,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:23 pm

The four bed semi-detached house is on Portland Street, near Barnsley town centre, and is described as an ideal family home.

One of the four bedrooms is currently a rock fan’s dream, housing a guitar collection, an impressive amp and speakers.

It is being sold by Purplebricks and the brochure says: “Excellent local amenities and very good transport links, the property is very well presented with a modern eye throughout and we can only recommend and early viewing,”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-semi-detached-house-barnsley-1326585

1. Well presented

"The property is very well presented with a modern eye throughout," says the Purplebricks brochure.

2. Ideal

Described as the ideal family home, it is close to Barnsley town centre.

3. Good size

This bedroom is described as a good size.

This one of four bedrooms and early viewing is recommended.

