The house is on Webb Avenue, Deepcar, has four bedrooms, is on a corner plot and is well presented.
For sale with Purplebricks, the brochure says there are views across the valley from a home which has been significantly improved.
Features include an entrance hall, spacious living room, study/dining room, fitted kitchen, a utility room and WC.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, including the master with en-suite, and a family bathroom. A garden at the front has a lawn and a decking area. There is also a block paved driveway for two vehicles leading to the integral garage.
At the back is a well stocked landscaped garden with paved patio area. There is a wooden building incorporating a bar area and storage attached to the property.
The Purplebricks listing is here https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1372229