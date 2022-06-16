The house is on Webb Avenue, Deepcar, has four bedrooms, is on a corner plot and is well presented.

For sale with Purplebricks, the brochure says there are views across the valley from a home which has been significantly improved.

Features include an entrance hall, spacious living room, study/dining room, fitted kitchen, a utility room and WC.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, including the master with en-suite, and a family bathroom. A garden at the front has a lawn and a decking area. There is also a block paved driveway for two vehicles leading to the integral garage.

At the back is a well stocked landscaped garden with paved patio area. There is a wooden building incorporating a bar area and storage attached to the property.

The Purplebricks listing is here https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1372229

1. Detached The detached family home has amazing views and its own bar. It is for sale in Sheffield at £360,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The fitted kitchen offers lots of storage space. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Dining With a dining area and space to relax, this flexible space would suit family life. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Lounge With study and lounge areas, this space offers lots of options for a family. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales