Property: House in South Yorkshire listed at £5,000 sells for almost 10 times guide price

A house listed at £5,000 and dubbed South Yorkshire's cheapest sold for almost 10 times the guide price in an online auction.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:23 pm

The house, on Strauss Crescent, in Maltby, Rotherham, is an an end-of-terrace property with two bedrooms and sold for £49,000.

It is thought to have a kitchen and lounge, but was not internally inspected. The auction began on June 13 and closed today, June 14.

The house was sold by Auction House South Yorkshire and attracted 47 bids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The house, on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, Rotherham, is an an end-of-terrace property with two bedrooms and sold for £49,000.

Sheffield property: Apartment in gorgeous Georgian mansion conversion for sale in Sheffield at £450K

The sale brochure said: “On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property has a front and rear garden and on-street parking."

The brochure adds: “Please note we believe the details provided to be correct but no internal inspection has been carried out by Auction House.”

To contact Auction House call 0114 223 0777.

PropertySouth YorkshireRotherhamSheffieldGeorgian