Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four bedroom home near some of Sheffield's most popular schools and parks is up for sale for £500,000.

The house on Carter Knowle Road is being sold through Zoopla and Archers, and has its own parking, as well as being close to facilities including Millhouses Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunters describe the house as 'a fabulous four bedroom, two reception, semi-detached family home' located on an 'extremely popular tree lined road'.

They added: "Well presented throughout, the property has period features with modern fixtures and fittings including a kitchen and bathroom. The property further benefits from having new sash windows to the front and cellar conversion."

It has a dining room with walk through access to the off shot kitchen

The first floor has a double bedroom to the front plus a single bedroom and a second double bedroom to the rear, with a separate toilet and and a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second floor, there is a dressing area/office and a further double bedroom

The cellar conversion is accessed via the kitchen which can be used as an office/cinema/ gym and also has a utilty area.