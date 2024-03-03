Sheffield Property: 17 photos show £500,000 home across four floors near popular Millhouses Park
A four bedroom home near some of Sheffield's most popular schools and parks is up for sale for £500,000.
The house on Carter Knowle Road is being sold through Zoopla and Archers, and has its own parking, as well as being close to facilities including Millhouses Park.
Hunters describe the house as 'a fabulous four bedroom, two reception, semi-detached family home' located on an 'extremely popular tree lined road'.
They added: "Well presented throughout, the property has period features with modern fixtures and fittings including a kitchen and bathroom. The property further benefits from having new sash windows to the front and cellar conversion."
It has a dining room with walk through access to the off shot kitchen
The first floor has a double bedroom to the front plus a single bedroom and a second double bedroom to the rear, with a separate toilet and and a family bathroom.
On the second floor, there is a dressing area/office and a further double bedroom
The cellar conversion is accessed via the kitchen which can be used as an office/cinema/ gym and also has a utilty area.