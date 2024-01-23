A huge mega-home in Sheffield with a £1,550,000 guide price has been listed for sale on the local housing market.

It is found on Stumperlowe Crescent Road in Fulwood, which was revealed to be one of the city's most expensive streets of 2023.

It is a beautiful home, with many spacious rooms and a large, expansive garden. The listing on Zoopla states the solar panels on the roof of the property generate the owners an annual income of £400-£500.

It is just a short walk away from the heart of Fulwood village, which has excellent shopping facilities including a Co-op, butchers, post office, newsagents and a fruit and veg shop. Being in the popular S10 area, it is also a short distance from numerous beautiful parks, like Endcliffe Park, Forge Dam and Bingham Park.

