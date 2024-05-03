Sheffield houses: Two bed bungalow on the market for £400,000 will make ideal ‘pensioner pad’

The Sheffield housing market has been updated with this delightful bungalow is a sought-after neighbourhood

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:49 BST

A detached bungalow with no onward chain has entered the Sheffield housing market.

Staves Estate Agents has listed a new property on Zoopla in the ‘sought after’ location of Totley, a suburb southwest of the city.

This two-bed bungalow, on Stonecroft Road, is on the market for £400,000. It comes with two double bedrooms, two toilets, a conservatory, an attractive garden to the front and side of the property, as well as a driveway and garage.

Staves has described the listing as a ‘rare opportunity’, which will be scooped up by one lucky home-seeker. The road the property is on is described as quiet and lined with trees, and it is just a short walk away from a number of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants, as well as a doctor and dentist practice.

The bungalow has a total floor space of over 1,200sq ft, with the benefit of added loft space.

View photos from the listing below before clicking here for more information.

1. Stonecroft Road, Totley

Photo Sales
2. Stonecroft Road, Totley

Photo Sales
3. Stonecroft Road, Totley

Photo Sales
4. Stonecroft Road, Totley

Photo Sales
