A detached bungalow with no onward chain has entered the Sheffield housing market.

Staves Estate Agents has listed a new property on Zoopla in the ‘sought after’ location of Totley, a suburb southwest of the city.

This two-bed bungalow, on Stonecroft Road, is on the market for £400,000. It comes with two double bedrooms, two toilets, a conservatory, an attractive garden to the front and side of the property, as well as a driveway and garage.

Staves has described the listing as a ‘rare opportunity’, which will be scooped up by one lucky home-seeker. The road the property is on is described as quiet and lined with trees, and it is just a short walk away from a number of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants, as well as a doctor and dentist practice.

The bungalow has a total floor space of over 1,200sq ft, with the benefit of added loft space.

View photos from the listing below before clicking here for more information.

