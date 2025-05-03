If you're searching for luxury living in Sheffield, look no further. We’ve rounded up three of the most stunning properties currently on the market, each priced at £1 million or more.
From historic estates nestled in picturesque valleys to expansive family homes with breathtaking countryside views, these properties offer both elegance and exclusivity.
Listed on Zoopla, these homes provide an unparalleled lifestyle, featuring spacious interiors, exceptional outdoor spaces, and prime locations across some of Sheffield's most desirable areas including Dore and Rivelin valley.
Here’s a closer look at these exquisite properties:
