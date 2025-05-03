If you're searching for luxury living in Sheffield, look no further. We’ve rounded up three of the most stunning properties currently on the market, each priced at £1 million or more.

From historic estates nestled in picturesque valleys to expansive family homes with breathtaking countryside views, these properties offer both elegance and exclusivity.

Listed on Zoopla, these homes provide an unparalleled lifestyle, featuring spacious interiors, exceptional outdoor spaces, and prime locations across some of Sheffield's most desirable areas including Dore and Rivelin valley.

Here’s a closer look at these exquisite properties:

1 . Rivelin Glen Glen Mount is a prestigious four/five-bedroom family residence located in the sought-after Rivelin Valley, Sheffield. Set within 1.1 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this property combines rich historical charm, dating back to 1760, with tasteful extensions from the Victorian era and the 1980s. The home features a grand reception hall, bespoke breakfast kitchen with an Aga, multiple reception rooms, and luxurious bedroom suites, including a serene primary suite overlooking the grounds. Additional spaces include a vaulted cellar and versatile lower ground floor room. The property also boasts a woodland art studio, garden retreat chalet, and terraces. | Zoopla: Linda Stringer Photo Sales