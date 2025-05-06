Set within a generous 0.3-acre plot in one of Sheffield’s most desirable suburbs, this beautifully kept four-bedroom detached house offers space, flexibility and elegance all in one.

Found in the luxurious neighbourhood of Fulwood and presented by estate agents RedBrik, this presents not just a rare opportunity to acquire a home in the leafy suburb, but one with outline planning permission being sought for the development of an entirely separate four-bedroom dwelling on part of the land.

It means it would make a beautiful home to any buyer, but anyone with serious ambitions, they could double their investment and build a one-of-a-kind estate all to themselves.

The house features a spacious hallway leading to a superbly designed breakfast kitchen. A formal dining room enjoys garden views, while the substantial living room is centred around a feature fireplace, with direct access to the south-facing rear garden. A flexible dual-aspect study, pantry, cloakroom and WC complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom includes fitted wardrobes and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating. Three further double bedrooms – two with built-in storage and one with a charming window seat – are served by a modern shower room. All bathrooms and fittings are by Burlington.

Finally, the rear garden is a key highlight, landscaped to offer privacy and a variety of seating areas, alongside mature planting, a pond, and a shed with electricity. To the front, ample driveway parking is complemented by a double garage with an adaptable loft space above. The main loft is full height and fully boarded, offering further storage potential.

See our gallery below for a look inside, and visit its page on Zoopla for more information.

1 . Four-bedroom home on Stone Delf, Fulwood, Sheffield, S10, for £1.1m Welcome to this substantial four-bedroom home on Stone Delf in the desirable Sheffield district of Fulwood, in the S10 postcode - yours for just £1,100,000. | Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Picturesque The elegant facade and high-quality front door hints at the quality and space within this exceptional Fulwood home, presented by RedBrik Estate Agents. | RedBrik. Photo Sales

3 . A chef’s dream The stylish breakfast kitchen includes integrated appliances and flows seamlessly into a practical utility area. | RedBrik Photo Sales

4 . Bright and spacious The large living room features a statement fireplace and direct access to the landscaped garden. | RedBrik Photo Sales