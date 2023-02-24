News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Houses: Look inside this super-modern S11 family home with expansive views of Bingham Park

With views running for miles, this four-bed home has been listed on Zoopla just this week and looks set to be popular.

By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:29am

The £650,000 home on Cliffe Farm Drive in S11 has been “tastefully refurbished” with a modern interior design and extended at the top for additional accommodation. The new master bedroom at the top of the property has a private balcony, offering views over Bingham Park, it’s treeline and Sheffield beyond.

Entering through the front door, you find yourself in a spacious entrance hall, which runs seamlessly to the rear of the property, where the open plan kitchen/diner/living space is located. Across the back of the open plan space is a set of bi-folding doors, which open up the house to the world outside and allow plenty of natural light in.

The ground floor also features a separate lounge, found just off of the entrance hall, and a utility room and w/c. On the first floor you will find three of the four bedrooms and a very modern family bathroom, equipped with a bath, shower, toilet and sink.

Finally, at the very top of the property you will find the master bedroom. The spacious room has an en-suite, finished with a shower, toilet and sink, and the private balcony.

If you like the look of this contemporary property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1. Private cul-de-sac

The property is found on a quiet cul-de-sac in S11.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen

The house is being sold Whitehornes Estate Agents and is currently listed on Zoopla.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Master bedroom

The master bedroom at the top of the property offers better views over the nearby area than any other part of the house.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Master en-suite

The en-suite is equipped with a shower, toilet and sink.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ZooplaSheffield