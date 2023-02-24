With views running for miles, this four-bed home has been listed on Zoopla just this week and looks set to be popular.

The £650,000 home on Cliffe Farm Drive in S11 has been “tastefully refurbished” with a modern interior design and extended at the top for additional accommodation. The new master bedroom at the top of the property has a private balcony, offering views over Bingham Park, it’s treeline and Sheffield beyond.

Entering through the front door, you find yourself in a spacious entrance hall, which runs seamlessly to the rear of the property, where the open plan kitchen/diner/living space is located. Across the back of the open plan space is a set of bi-folding doors, which open up the house to the world outside and allow plenty of natural light in.

The ground floor also features a separate lounge, found just off of the entrance hall, and a utility room and w/c. On the first floor you will find three of the four bedrooms and a very modern family bathroom, equipped with a bath, shower, toilet and sink.

Finally, at the very top of the property you will find the master bedroom. The spacious room has an en-suite, finished with a shower, toilet and sink, and the private balcony.

If you like the look of this contemporary property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

