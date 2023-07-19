News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Owls name strong XI ahead of sweltering evening in Spain v Real Murcia
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Sheffield Houses: Seven-bed mega-mansion still on market after a year

It is possibly Sheffield's best house.

By David Walsh
Published 19th Jul 2023, 04:20 BST

A stunning seven-bed home has been on the market for a year despite it being the stuff of dreams.

The incredible property, near Beauchief Abbey, has everything a millionnaire could wish for including a huge lounge which opens on to massive gardens. It also has an indoor pool, pool room and balcony.

Brought to market by Whitehornes on July 19 last year, the price was dropped by £50,000 in April to see if £1.85m would do the trick. Have a look and see if it could be right for you.

The lounge is open plan plus

1. Lounge

The lounge is open plan plus

Photo Sales
This Abbey Lane home now has a guide price of £1,850,000.

2. Mega-mansion price drop

This Abbey Lane home now has a guide price of £1,850,000. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
This property is one of the most expensive on the Sheffield market right now.

3. Abbey Lane

This property is one of the most expensive on the Sheffield market right now. Photo: Whitehornes

Photo Sales
It also has an indoor, heated pool, and let's not forget the hot tub outside.

4. Abbey Lane

It also has an indoor, heated pool, and let's not forget the hot tub outside. Photo: Whitehornes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Property