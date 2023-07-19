Sheffield Houses: Seven-bed mega-mansion still on market after a year
It is possibly Sheffield's best house.
A stunning seven-bed home has been on the market for a year despite it being the stuff of dreams.
The incredible property, near Beauchief Abbey, has everything a millionnaire could wish for including a huge lounge which opens on to massive gardens. It also has an indoor pool, pool room and balcony.
Brought to market by Whitehornes on July 19 last year, the price was dropped by £50,000 in April to see if £1.85m would do the trick. Have a look and see if it could be right for you.
