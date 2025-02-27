But this five-bed house goes one better, for it is in the ‘very heart of old Fulwood’ on Sefton Road, which sounds even more exclusive.
It is within easy access of private schools, the Mayfield Valley and the Peak District, according to Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents.
It also comes with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a ‘sumptuous master suite’ with walk-in dressing room and en-suite.
It also boasts a private, sunny rear garden, garage and gym.
It is a ‘rare opportunity’ and on the market for £1,250,000.
Let’s have a look inside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.