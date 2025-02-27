Sheffield houses: £1.25m ‘sensational’ five-bed house in ‘very heart of old Fulwood'

Fulwood has long been a byword for expensive, large properties in a well-established neighbourhood.

But this five-bed house goes one better, for it is in the ‘very heart of old Fulwood’ on Sefton Road, which sounds even more exclusive.

It is within easy access of private schools, the Mayfield Valley and the Peak District, according to Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents.

It also comes with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a ‘sumptuous master suite’ with walk-in dressing room and en-suite.

It also boasts a private, sunny rear garden, garage and gym.

It is a ‘rare opportunity’ and on the market for £1,250,000.

Let’s have a look inside.

There's a 'rare opportunity' to buy this house for £1.25m

1. Rare

There's a 'rare opportunity' to buy this house for £1.25m | Zoopla / Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents

The kitchen has plenty of space and opens on to the garden.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has plenty of space and opens on to the garden. | Zoopla / Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents

The lounge is spacious.

3. Lounge

The lounge is spacious. | Zoopla / Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents

A large reception room

4. Reception

A large reception room | Zoopla / Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents

