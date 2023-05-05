News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield property: See inside multi-million-pound Algarve, Portugal villas sold exclusively by local agents, Redbrik

Sheffield-based estate agents, Redbrik, have just burst onto the international property scene exclusively offering multi-million-pound Portugese Villas to the UK market.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th May 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:08 BST

The villas up for sale reach eye-watering prices up to £4,000,000. Managing Director at Redbrik, Mark Ross, said: “During the past ten years Redbrik has grown from a single sales office to a multi-branch agency covering sales, lettings, land and new homes, and now international sales!

“We pride ourselves on the award-winning service our team provides, and I know they can’t wait to begin working with investors from across the country on this pair of superb developments.

“The launch of Redbrik International, managed by our New Homes Team, is an exciting step for the business, and we look forward to bringing exclusive new investment opportunities to our clients.”

Ombria is a diverse portfolio of detached and semi-detached townhouses, villas and apartments in the picturesque village of Loulè. At the same time, the Wyndham development features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the five-star gated community of Quinta Do Lago – which also contains a golf resort.

Take a look at these stunning properties, being sold in the UK exclusively by this Sheffield agency.

If you like the look of these properties and would like more information, you can find them on the Redbrik website.

Redbrik Estate Agents have burst onto the international scene and have exclusively brought a number of desirable Algarve properties to the UK market.

1. Sheffield agency goes international

Redbrik Estate Agents have burst onto the international scene and have exclusively brought a number of desirable Algarve properties to the UK market. Photo: Redbrik

The most expensive Portugese Villa they are offering is a six bedroom property with a £4,000,000 guide price.

2. £4,000,000 villa

The most expensive Portugese Villa they are offering is a six bedroom property with a £4,000,000 guide price. Photo: Redbrik

The properties are on brand new developments in the Algarve, Portugal.

3. Modern features

The properties are on brand new developments in the Algarve, Portugal. Photo: Redbrik

The properties will have very modern looks.

4. Kitchen

The properties will have very modern looks. Photo: Redbrik

