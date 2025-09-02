A rare opportunity has arisen to snap up a stunning four-acre plot in one of Sheffield’s most sought-after locations with a guide price of £1.5 million.

The property, situated on Newfield Lane, S17, boasts a charming detached three-bedroom home alongside landscaped gardens, two paddocks and even its own private tennis court.

Currently on the market with Blundells Banner Cross Sales, the freehold site offers buyers the chance to either enjoy the existing residence or explore its huge development potential, subject to planning permission.

The main house, which has an EPC rating of E, includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

Features include a large entrance porch, a bright drawing room with patio doors leading to the garden, a dining room, study, fitted breakfast kitchen, utility room and shower room.

Outside, an in-and-out driveway provides generous parking, while the expansive grounds feature manicured lawns, formal gardens, seating areas and the tennis court.

While set in a peaceful semi-rural spot, the home is on the edge of the popular Dore village, offering excellent local facilities and schools.

The Peak District National Park is just a short drive away, while Sheffield city centre can be reached within minutes.