House prices in Sheffield: The 22 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes revealed

Data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed the most expensive neighbourhoods in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is over 45 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in Sheffield’s Tinsley and Carbrook, the cheapest part of the city, where the average sale price comes in at just £75,000.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.

How do property prices compare across Sheffield? Here we reveal the 22 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Top down aerial view of houses and streets in a residential area UK New Build Estate Agent House Prices 2022

1. What are the most expensive neighbourhoods in Sheffield?

Top down aerial view of houses and streets in a residential area UK New Build Estate Agent House Prices 2022 Photo: Sam Foster - stock.adobe.com

Meersbrook comes in as the 22nd most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, houses were sold in this area for £219,500.

2. Meersbrook

Meersbrook comes in as the 22nd most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, houses were sold in this area for £219,500. Photo: Google

Grenoside and Ecclesfield North is the 21st most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, homes were sold in the area for £226,750.

3. Grenoside and Ecclesfield North

Grenoside and Ecclesfield North is the 21st most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, homes were sold in the area for £226,750. Photo: Google

Mosborough and Halfway comes in as the 20th most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, houses were sold in this area for £227,348.

4. Mosborough and Halfway

Mosborough and Halfway comes in as the 20th most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield. On average, houses were sold in this area for £227,348. Photo: Google

