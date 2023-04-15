House prices in Sheffield: The 22 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes revealed
Data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed the most expensive neighbourhoods in Sheffield.
Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is over 45 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in Sheffield’s Tinsley and Carbrook, the cheapest part of the city, where the average sale price comes in at just £75,000.
The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.
Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.
How do property prices compare across Sheffield? Here we reveal the 22 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.