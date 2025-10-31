Love, care and “not a penny spared” in redecorating has made this detached home into a mansion where old-world charm meets modern luxury.

Whitehorne Independent Estate Agents presents this double-fronted four-bedroom detached home in Lismore Road, Meersbrook, now on the market for £800,000.

Recently renovated and extended with painstaking attention to detail, this four-storey property offers 2,700 square feet of light-filled accommodation, arranged to suit modern family life while preserving its period charm.

Electronic gates leading to a private driveway lead up to the double-fronted Victorian property, and the attention to detail is clear from moment you step inside with impeccable tiling and modern colour palettes make a warm yet classic welcome home.

At the heart of the home lies a striking lower-ground floor extension, designed to create an expansive open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. Large windows and glazed doors draw in natural light and connect directly to the landscaped rear garden, itself a walled, sunny patioed area that offers a sense of seclusion and privacy. The garden also features a versatile gymnasium room that can be adapted for home working or other uses as required.

Upstairs, the accommodation spans four generous bedrooms, with the top-floor master suite occupying the full loft level, complete with master bathroom and landing.

The overall design reflects a balance of practicality and aesthetics — a home that supports family routines as easily as it accommodates social occasions. Every aspect, from lighting to layout, has been considered to create a space that feels connected and functional.

Whitehorne describes it as “an absolutely show-stopping family residence” and “an incredibly rare opportunity to market a property of this size and calibre within Meersbrook,” all while enjoying close proximity to independent cafés, local shops and the open green spaces of Meersbrook Park.

Take a look inside using our gallery below or visit its page on Zoopla here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/71692716

