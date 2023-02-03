News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside the £1,500,000 Dore home still for sale six months on

This “incredibly impressive” home in Dore has been on the market for six months and is still looking for a new owner. Could it be you?

By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 4:11pm

It is a spacious house, with the total area of the building reaching 2,822 square feet. The ground floor includes a large open plan space, linking the lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen and snug. It also has a large hallway, garage and utility room.

On the first floor, you will find three of the five bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. There is also a family bathroom and the master bedroom has a dressing room as well. The fifth and sixth bedrooms are up on the second floor.

The house does have a large and “low-maintenance” garden as well, with lawn and sitting areas available for hosting and socialising.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

1. Dore Road

The property looks fantastic and costs a massive £1.5million.

Photo: Redbrik

2. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is expertly finished with bespoke cabinets and the worktops made of corian and granite.

Photo: Redbrik

3. Open plan kitchen/dining/living

The property looks absolutely brilliant and the rooms on the ground floor flow seamlessly from one to the other.

Photo: Redbrik

4. Lounge

The open plan space curves all the way round the house, from the snug in the back to this lounge area at the front of the house. It's large and bright, perfect for relaxing and watching a film.

Photo: Redbrik

