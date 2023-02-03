It is a spacious house, with the total area of the building reaching 2,822 square feet. The ground floor includes a large open plan space, linking the lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen and snug. It also has a large hallway, garage and utility room.

On the first floor, you will find three of the five bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. There is also a family bathroom and the master bedroom has a dressing room as well. The fifth and sixth bedrooms are up on the second floor.