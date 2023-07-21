News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Sheffield Houses: Inside £250,000 four bedroom, semi-detached home in 'highly popular' Gleadless

This £250,000 family home has been shared to Zoopla and is located close to Gleadless Common.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:12 BST

A "beautifully presented" four bedroom home in Sheffield has been offered for sale, with a guide price of £250,000.

The property, found on Bartle Road in Gleadless, was shared to the property site Zoopla by agents at Ready Steady Move. It is said to have been "recently renovated", with a new kitchen/diner and modern interior.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, utility room, w.c and the kitchen/diner. The utility room is found just beyond the kitchen and offers access to the modern rear garden, complete with artificial grass.

On first floor, you will find a family bathroom and two of the four bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor.

The property has a "good sized driveway" to the front, offering off-street parking for the owners.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This four bedroom property is for sale at £250,000 (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Bartle Road

This four bedroom property is for sale at £250,000 (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

Photo Sales
The home benefits from a modern interior.

2. Lounge

The home benefits from a modern interior.

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen is found at the rear of the property.

3. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is found at the rear of the property.

Photo Sales
The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar - a common staple of many modern kitchens.

4. Island/Breakfast bar

The kitchen comes with a breakfast bar - a common staple of many modern kitchens.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySheffieldZoopla