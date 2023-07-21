Sheffield Houses: Inside £250,000 four bedroom, semi-detached home in 'highly popular' Gleadless
This £250,000 family home has been shared to Zoopla and is located close to Gleadless Common.
A "beautifully presented" four bedroom home in Sheffield has been offered for sale, with a guide price of £250,000.
The property, found on Bartle Road in Gleadless, was shared to the property site Zoopla by agents at Ready Steady Move. It is said to have been "recently renovated", with a new kitchen/diner and modern interior.
The ground floor consists of an entrance hall, lounge, utility room, w.c and the kitchen/diner. The utility room is found just beyond the kitchen and offers access to the modern rear garden, complete with artificial grass.
On first floor, you will find a family bathroom and two of the four bedrooms, including the master bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor.
The property has a "good sized driveway" to the front, offering off-street parking for the owners.
