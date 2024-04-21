Sheffield Houses: Inside £1.7m mansion on private road located in one of the most desirable areas of city

What would you do with five lounges?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

A Sheffield mansion sitting on an acre of private land is available for £1.7m after six months on the market.

Estate agents William H Brown describe the property on Riverdale Drive, in Fulwood, as "an opportunity not to be missed” “in a prestigious sought after area of Sheffield”.

The mansion has its own gated drive to the woodlands at the back, a wrap-around balustrade on the staircase, and five lounges.

All of this, while being just 100m from the stunning Endcliffe Park.

Below is a gallery of photos from inside the home on Riverdale Drive.

The £1.7m home in Riverdale Drive is at the end of a private cul-de-sac with a gated drive, featuring almost an acre of private garden and woodland.

The £1.7m home in Riverdale Drive is at the end of a private cul-de-sac with a gated drive, featuring almost an acre of private garden and woodland.

"To the rear of the property there is a ample enclosed lawn with putting green and raised split level enclosed decking perfect for entertaining. There is a tree house and swings and private woodland beyond perfect for any growing family."

"To the rear of the property there is a ample enclosed lawn with putting green and raised split level enclosed decking perfect for entertaining. There is a tree house and swings and private woodland beyond perfect for any growing family."

"An impressive, spacious entrance hall with open staircase, two front facing double glazed windows and glazed double doors to either sides leading to the main open plan lounge and the second front aspect lounge. With under stairs storage cupboard, wooden flooring a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling."

"An impressive, spacious entrance hall with open staircase, two front facing double glazed windows and glazed double doors to either sides leading to the main open plan lounge and the second front aspect lounge. With under stairs storage cupboard, wooden flooring a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling."

"Open plan to rear aspect. With front facing bay window comprising of five separate double glazed windows and two side facing double glazed windows. With chimney breast with fitted media housing. There is a door leading to the dining room and double doors leading to the office/gym. With three central heating radiators with decorative covers and coving to the ceiling."

"Open plan to rear aspect. With front facing bay window comprising of five separate double glazed windows and two side facing double glazed windows. With chimney breast with fitted media housing. There is a door leading to the dining room and double doors leading to the office/gym. With three central heating radiators with decorative covers and coving to the ceiling."

