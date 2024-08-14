Listed with Whitehornes Estate Agents, this incredible home is found on Sandringham Place - a gated complex of roads named after British palaces and royal residences.
It includes Holyrood Avenue, Balmoral Crescent and Kensington Drive with each road lined with trees and large houses.
This property has three floors. At ground level, you will find the entrance hall, lounge, study, kitchen, dining area, second kitchen, reception room and more.
The first floor houses four of the six bedrooms, including the master bedroom which features a large en-suite shower room and a private balcony.
All the bedrooms on the first floor have en-suites, whereas the final two bedrooms on the second floor share a bathroom, accessible from the landing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.