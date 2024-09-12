The house, found on Haywood Lane in Deepcar, is listed with Purplebricks and has a guide price of £325,000.
The accommodation is set over three levels. The ground floor consists of a kitchen/diner, dining room, lounge, sitting room and conservatory.
All three bedrooms are found on the first floor and joined by a three-piece family bathroom.
On basement level, you will find a study/playroom, utility room and a second kitchen.
