A “fabulous” semi-detached house for sale in Sheffield has recently been shared to Zoopla and comes with “spectacular views”.

The house comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. The home has been extended, renovated and converted to produce this “skillfully designed” modern family home.

You enter the house through the front door into the entrance lobby, which then proceeds to the hall. Beyond the hallway is the large, open plan living area, which accommodates the kitchen, dining area and a living room.

Upstairs, you find three of the four bedrooms and a family bathroom, which comes equipped with a four piece suite. The house has also had a loft conversion, which now houses a large master suite, equipped with loads of storage and a shower en-suite. The property also has a garden room/office in the garden and a large garage.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

1 . School Green Lane This "fabulous" four-bed house has hit the market for £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . "Spectacular views" The house looks out over Mayfield Valley. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living area The living area runs from one end of the house to the other. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living/Dining room The entire ground floor benefits from loads of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales