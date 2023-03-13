News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside bright, modern £695,000 home with 'spectacular views' over Mayfield Valley

A “fabulous” semi-detached house for sale in Sheffield has recently been shared to Zoopla and comes with “spectacular views”.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:06pm

The house comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. The home has been extended, renovated and converted to produce this “skillfully designed” modern family home.

You enter the house through the front door into the entrance lobby, which then proceeds to the hall. Beyond the hallway is the large, open plan living area, which accommodates the kitchen, dining area and a living room.

Upstairs, you find three of the four bedrooms and a family bathroom, which comes equipped with a four piece suite. The house has also had a loft conversion, which now houses a large master suite, equipped with loads of storage and a shower en-suite. The property also has a garden room/office in the garden and a large garage.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This "fabulous" four-bed house has hit the market for £695,000.

1. School Green Lane

Photo: Zoopla

The house looks out over Mayfield Valley.

2. "Spectacular views"

Photo: Zoopla

The living area runs from one end of the house to the other.

3. Living area

Photo: Zoopla

The entire ground floor benefits from loads of natural light.

4. Living/Dining room

Photo: Zoopla

