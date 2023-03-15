News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 6 bedroom, 6 en-suite £1,450,000 home with gym, study and 'substantial' grounds

A “fabulous detached family home” has been shared to Sheffield Zoopla and comes with a £1,450,000 price tag and a gym and study.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT

The six bedroom home in Worrall is located on Mowson Hollow, which is just a walking distance from Bradfield School. It has more than 5,000 square feet of floor space, spread across two floors.

Entering through the front door, you will find yourself in a large entrance hall, with a grand staircase found in the centre. To the left you will find the study and next to that is the personal gym and a smaller staircase to an isolated bedroom and bathroom. To the right of the hallway is a snug and towards the back of the home is the lounge and open plan kitchen/diner and orangery.

The five remaining bedrooms and en-suites are upstairs. Two of the bedrooms benefit from private balconies, with the master bedroom also having additional storage for a dressing area. All the en-suites have a toilet, sink and shower, but one also has a seperate bath in it too.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This mega-mansion is available for £1,450,000

1. Mowson Hollow

This mega-mansion is available for £1,450,000

There is masses of greenery surrounding the house.

2. 'Substantial' grounds

There is masses of greenery surrounding the house.

The property is found in Worrall in Sheffield.

3. Scenic gardens

The property is found in Worrall in Sheffield.

This is the area marked on the floorplan as an orangery

4. Orangery

This is the area marked on the floorplan as an orangery

