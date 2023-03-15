A “fabulous detached family home” has been shared to Sheffield Zoopla and comes with a £1,450,000 price tag and a gym and study.

The six bedroom home in Worrall is located on Mowson Hollow, which is just a walking distance from Bradfield School. It has more than 5,000 square feet of floor space, spread across two floors.

Entering through the front door, you will find yourself in a large entrance hall, with a grand staircase found in the centre. To the left you will find the study and next to that is the personal gym and a smaller staircase to an isolated bedroom and bathroom. To the right of the hallway is a snug and towards the back of the home is the lounge and open plan kitchen/diner and orangery.

The five remaining bedrooms and en-suites are upstairs. Two of the bedrooms benefit from private balconies, with the master bedroom also having additional storage for a dressing area. All the en-suites have a toilet, sink and shower, but one also has a seperate bath in it too.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

