Saxton Mee presents this three-bedroom terraced home on Green Street, in Deepcar.

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac while offering sweeping views of the Peak District, this deceptively spacious freehold property is a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, growing families, or anyone seeking a stylish home within easy reach of Sheffield for offers starting at £135,000.

Step inside and discover a freshly redecorated home set across four levels, including a cellar and a converted loft.

A striking brand new kitchen is fitted with sleek units, contrasting worktops, and integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and five-ring hob.

In the lounge, a set of French doors open directly onto the fully enclosed rear garden set over two tiers. While the garden is modest, the home enjoys views out to the Peak District and the Sheffield countryside from many windows, and the great outdoors are just minutes away.

The modern bathroom continues the home’s contemporary feel with a three-piece suite featuring a rainfall shower, bath, WC, and wash basin.

A master bedroom benefits from a walk-in dressing room or potential home office, while the second-floor loft conversion offers a peaceful retreat or guest bedroom, in additional to second double bedroom on the first floor.

As well as this, local amenities including the popular Fox Valley Shopping Centre, supermarkets, countryside walks, while neighbouring Stocksbridge is at the centre of exciting regeneration plans. This home combines space, style, and superb location all hidden behind a modest terraced home exterior.

