Thirty six council flats are set to be built in an area of ‘high housing need’ in west Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build on the site of a former care home in Crookes - amid record demand for ‘good quality, affordable homes’.

They will be on Eastfield Road in Crookes, just off the main Northfield Road.

How the new Bolehills View council flats are set to look. | SCC

Homes England, part of the government, is providing a £4.1m grant for the project.

It comes three years after Sheffield City Council submitted a planning application for the scheme, in August 2022. It sparked objections over the height of the development and worries about overlooking and overshadowing neighbours. Others related to parking and traffic issues.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee, said Sheffield faced “huge challenges” around housing.

The empty plot on Eastfield Road, Crookes, today. | SCC

He added: “Our ambitious housing strategy, approved last year, laid out all the plans we were working towards to increase housing provision in Sheffield.

“As part of this, Sheffield - like the rest of the country - faces huge challenges when it comes to housing. Being able to provide ample good quality homes at affordable prices for those who need them is a big aim of that strategy.

“We are pleased this grant has been awarded to us to help work progress at Bolehill View. We are now working towards agreeing the conditions of the grant formally so work can soon hopefully begin on-site.”

Dilys Jones, of Homes England, said it was the third council scheme they had supported in Sheffield this year. In total they would deliver 148 social rented homes and 12 for share ownership.

She added: “We look forward to continuing to work with Sheffield to support their ambitious plans for more affordable homes.”