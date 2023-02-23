Sheffield houses for sale: Inside 'stunning' £675,000 family home in Ecclesall with S11 postcode
A “stunning” four bedroom, two bathroom, family home in the sought after S11 postcode area has hit the Sheffield property market with Whitehornes Estate Agents.
The house is found on Gisborne Road and has a number of highly regarded schools nearby. The agents have said the sale is an “exceptionally rare opportunity” to purchase the “sensational” home.
On the ground floor you will find the lounge, breakfast kitchen, dining room and office. The floor plan also shows a car port and a number of storage spaces. In the garden, there is an outbuilding with a garden room, which current houses a snooker table.