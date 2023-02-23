News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses for sale: Inside 'stunning' £675,000 family home in Ecclesall with S11 postcode

A “stunning” four bedroom, two bathroom, family home in the sought after S11 postcode area has hit the Sheffield property market with Whitehornes Estate Agents.

By Harry Harrison
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:25pm

The house is found on Gisborne Road and has a number of highly regarded schools nearby. The agents have said the sale is an “exceptionally rare opportunity” to purchase the “sensational” home.

On the ground floor you will find the lounge, breakfast kitchen, dining room and office. The floor plan also shows a car port and a number of storage spaces. In the garden, there is an outbuilding with a garden room, which current houses a snooker table.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Whitehornes Estate Agents website.

1. Gisborne Road

The house is in the sought after S11 postcode

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

2. Kitchen/diner

The breakfast kitchen looks a great place to sit and eat a bowl of Shreddies in the morning.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

3. Dining area

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the kitchen too.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

4. Lounge

The lounge's large bay window means the room benefits from an abundance of natural light.

Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

