A £75,000 derelict Sheffield home too dangerous to be viewed internally has sold for nearly three times the guide price in the most recent Mark Jenkinson & Son auction.

1 Havelock Street in Broomhall was included within Mark Jenkinson & Son’s April auction. The auctioneers had made clear they could not offer any prospective buyers internal viewings of the property due to “safety reasons”, but that did not limit its chances at auction as it sold for a whopping £201,500.

Figtree Sandwich Bar sells for over £50,000 more than predicted

Another auction lot was the site of the popular Figtree Sandwich Bar, which had a guide price of £90,000. The property sold for an amazing £142,000.

The property’s future is up in the air at current, with Mark Jenkinson & Son advert noting on the potential to continue as a cafe or to be turned into a small city centre house. The lot did come with planning permission for a small one-bed home, so that option is absolutely on the table.

We’ll have to wait and see what the new owner decides to do. Until then, you can find more information on Mark Jenkinson & Son’s next auction in May 2023 on their website.

1 . 1 Havelock Street This derelict property in Broomhall has sold for £201,500. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son Photo Sales

2 . 1 Havelock Street The property was listed for auction at £75,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son Photo Sales

3 . 1 Havelock Street Havelock Street is said to be a quiet and tidy street. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son Photo Sales

4 . 1 Havelock Street Internal viewings for this property were not offered for "safety reasons" Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son Photo Sales