News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
55 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 hour ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sheffield Houses: Derelict house sells for nearly triple guide price at auction

A £75,000 derelict Sheffield home too dangerous to be viewed internally has sold for nearly three times the guide price in the most recent Mark Jenkinson & Son auction.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

1 Havelock Street in Broomhall was included within Mark Jenkinson & Son’s April auction. The auctioneers had made clear they could not offer any prospective buyers internal viewings of the property due to “safety reasons”, but that did not limit its chances at auction as it sold for a whopping £201,500.

Figtree Sandwich Bar sells for over £50,000 more than predicted

Another auction lot was the site of the popular Figtree Sandwich Bar, which had a guide price of £90,000. The property sold for an amazing £142,000.

The property’s future is up in the air at current, with Mark Jenkinson & Son advert noting on the potential to continue as a cafe or to be turned into a small city centre house. The lot did come with planning permission for a small one-bed home, so that option is absolutely on the table.

We’ll have to wait and see what the new owner decides to do. Until then, you can find more information on Mark Jenkinson & Son’s next auction in May 2023 on their website.

This derelict property in Broomhall has sold for £201,500.

1. 1 Havelock Street

This derelict property in Broomhall has sold for £201,500. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

Photo Sales
The property was listed for auction at £75,000.

2. 1 Havelock Street

The property was listed for auction at £75,000. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

Photo Sales
Havelock Street is said to be a quiet and tidy street.

3. 1 Havelock Street

Havelock Street is said to be a quiet and tidy street. Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

Photo Sales
Internal viewings for this property were not offered for "safety reasons"

4. 1 Havelock Street

Internal viewings for this property were not offered for "safety reasons" Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Mark JenkinsonSheffield