A Sheffield city centre building previously home to a popular local cafe has been put up for sale at auction.

The property on Figtree Lane was once home to the Figtree Sandwich Bar, the contents of which are still in the building. The cafe was a familiar sight and popular stop for people working in the surrounding Cathedral district of the city, popular with law firms.

Auctioneers Mark Jenkinson & Son state the building has “potential for ongoing use” as a cafe or conversion to a “rare city centre house”. The property will come with planning permission for a two-storey dwelling.

The plans outline a one-bed house with a gross floor area of 480 square feet. On the ground floor of the proposed dwelling will be an entrance lobby, store cupboard, living room and kitchen. It will also have a bedroom and shower room/w.c on the first floor.

The property will be available for purchase/bidding during the auction on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information ahead of the auction, you can find it on the Mark Jenkinson & Son website.

