Inside popular former cafe in Sheffield city centre up for auction at £90,000 and could be turned into a house

A Sheffield city centre building previously home to a popular local cafe has been put up for sale at auction.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:40 BST

The property on Figtree Lane was once home to the Figtree Sandwich Bar, the contents of which are still in the building. The cafe was a familiar sight and popular stop for people working in the surrounding Cathedral district of the city, popular with law firms.

Auctioneers Mark Jenkinson & Son state the building has “potential for ongoing use” as a cafe or conversion to a “rare city centre house”. The property will come with planning permission for a two-storey dwelling.

The plans outline a one-bed house with a gross floor area of 480 square feet. On the ground floor of the proposed dwelling will be an entrance lobby, store cupboard, living room and kitchen. It will also have a bedroom and shower room/w.c on the first floor.

The property will be available for purchase/bidding during the auction on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information ahead of the auction, you can find it on the Mark Jenkinson & Son website.

This city centre property is for sale with Mark Jenkinson & Son.

Former cafe for sale at £90,000

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

The building is located in the Cathedral/Professional district of the city centre.

In the midst of busy Sheffield

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

The building used to house the Figtree Sandwich Bar

Figtree Sandwich Bar

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

The property is found on Figtree Lane.

Figtree Lane

Photo: Mark Jenkinson & Son

